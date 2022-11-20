Where good news shines
Colorado, Colorado State and Air Force all had strong performances at the NCAA cross country championships in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday.
On the women's side, CU finished 11th in the team standings while CSU ended up in 25th place. For the men, Air Force was seventh, CU finished eighth and CSU was 28th.
Individually the Buffs had Bailey Hertenstein finish fifth. Sarah Carter was the finisher for the Rams at 43rd.
On the men's side, Air Force's Ryan Johnson was the highest local finisher at 28th. Colorado's Austin Vancil was 36th and Colorado State's Mason Brown was 141st.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)