Where good news shines

Derrick White was named to the NBA's all-defense second team Monday, and do you know why that was important to the Colorado native?

Because it was important to his Dad.

"He won't seek it, but he really does deserve it," Richard White told The Denver Gazette. "It's a vote for the quiet guy who does his job well."

And what an honor it was for the White family.

Derrick White has played in all 93 games this season for the Celtics. Hasn't missed a single one. They don't teach load management at UCCS, CU-Boulder or in the White home, where Dad grew up a Celtics fan and is living a dream.

The Celtics played the 76ers in an Eastern Conference semifinal Tuesday night, the series tied 2-2.

White starred at Legend, UCCS and CU-Boulder before being drafted in the first round by the Spurs in 2017. He reportedly earned a $250,000 bonus for the second-team all-defense honor, which also opens the door for a future first-team honor. And that's coming.

Colorado's unlikeliest star continues to ascend.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.)