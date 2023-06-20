Mesa Ridge track star Janise Everett has been named The Gazette's Girls' Track Peak Performer of the Year.

Everett, a senior, won four state track titles at the 2023 Colorado High School Activities Association's state meet this year, helping Mesa Ridge finish to second place. Niwot topped the girls' 4A team rankings.

"Every team out there knows exactly who Mesa Ridge is, exactly what we can do and exactly what we will continue to do no matter what sport," Everett said.

Everett took home state titles in the girls' 100 and 200-meter dashes, the girls' 4x200 meter relay and set a 4A record with a 47.21-second finish in the 4x100 relay alongside seniors Rimari Facey, Danaya Kinnard and sophomore Olivia Clay.

"I wanted to put Mesa Ridge on the map," Everett said.

Everett hopes to continue winning at the collegiate level at CSU-Pueblo where she'll be enrolled in the fall.

