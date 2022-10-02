Where good news shines

Metro State volleyball is having one of its best seasons in 2022. The Roadrunners are ranked No. 2 in the country and have a 14-1 record overall and are 7-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The team has also celebrated three individual milestones in the last couple weeks.

Amela Oershia recorded her 1,000th career assist during the team's win over South Dakota Mines on Friday night in Denver -- just two weeks after Rylee Hladly netted her 1,000th kill and Ashlyn Cianciulli got her 1,000th dig.

"We've had a lot of 1,000s lately," MSU Denver coach Jenny Glenn said. "Amela is continually getting better every year. The language barrier (Qershia is from Albania) gets smaller every year. She's really turned a corner this year as far as understanding our system and how to distribute the ball. She played really well tonight specifically."

The Roadrunners have won 28 straight regular-season RMAC matches dating back to the 2020 season.

—Chris Schmaedeke

