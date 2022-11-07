Where the good news shines
Metro State University volleyball completed its second straight undefeated RMAC regular season on Saturday with win over CSU-Pueblo.
The Roadrunners are ranked No. 1 in country and begin the conference tournament on Thursday.
The Roadrunners also set an RMAC record with their 40th straight regular-season league win, dating back to the 2020 season (played in the spring of 2021).
MSU hasn't lost a regular-season RMAC match since March 4, 2021. The old record was 39 straight league wins, by Nebraska-Kearney during the 2003, 2004 and 2005 seasons.
Metro State is not the only strong team in the RMAC this season as several teams have been ranked.
"The RMAC has four teams in the top 25, and Pueblo has been receiving votes all year," MSU coach Jenny Glenn said. "So we have teams competing at a really high level, and to go undefeated this year – not to mention two years in a row, is an incredible feat. It's a testament to our athletes being willing to stay in the moment, take one match at a time and just grind to win tough road matches like this one."
