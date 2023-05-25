Where good news shines

Women’s gymnastics will become the 19th sponsored sport in the Mountain West’s portfolio, starting with the 2023-24 year.

The Colorado Springs-based conference announced the addition of the sport Wednesday. Air Force, Boise State, San Jose State and Utah State will compete in the sport in the conference.

Air Force women’s gymnastics had previously competed in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation along with Alaska Anchorage, Sacramento State, San Jose State and UC Davis.

“The profile of women’s college gymnastics is exploding,” Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said.

Air Force competes in all of the sports sponsored by the Mountain West except softball. Academy teams also compete as part of the Atlantic Hockey Association, Big 12 (wrestling), MPSF (men’s gymnastics), Western Athletic Conference (men’s soccer, men’s swimming and diving), Western Water Polo Association (men’s water polo).

"The opportunity to belong to the Mountain West puts us on a bigger stage and opens new avenues for us to brand our program in a different light," Air Force women's gymnastics coach Jennifer Green said.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)