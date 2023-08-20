Where the good news shines

One of the most dominant eras in NCAA Division II history will be celebrated – not once, but twice – as MSU Denver will welcome two classes of past athletes, coaches and a team into its Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame honors former student-athletes, coaches, staff members and persons who have significantly impacted the Roadrunners athletics program.

On Sept. 30, former women's soccer national player of the year Ymara Guante, former women's soccer national championship team captain and later head coach Adrianne Almaraz Pietz and former softball coach Jen Fisher will be inducted.

On April 20, a basketball-focused class will be inducted. That group includes the 2010-11 women's basketball team that reached the national quarterfinals as regional champions, plus men's basketball players Mark Worthington, former national player of the year Mitch McCarron, early 2000s star and national champion Luke Kendall and former national coach of the year Derrick Clark are recognized.

