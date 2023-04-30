Where the good news shines

MSU Denver set the school single-season wins record while improving to 39-8 overall on Friday with a victory over Colorado School on Mines.

It was also the RoadRunners' 17th straight victory overrall.

"I'm proud of the guys," MSU Denver coach Ryan Strain said in a press release. "I'm happy for them to be able to get the school record for wins, and we've got some opportunities to add to that. Winning isn't easy, and to be 39-8 is impressive. I told them they could enjoy it for about five minutes and then get ready to go for tomorrow because we're facing two good pitchers."

Catcher Colin Stone blasted two homers for five RBIs and pitcher Andrew Hayes threw seven sharp innings in Friday's win.

