Where the good news shines

One of the greatest seasons in the history of MSU Denver baseball came to an end Thursday night as the Roadrunners took their second loss of the day at the Division II South Central Regional.

MSU Denver took an early lead against top-seeded host Angelo State (Texas), but the Rams pieced together three-run rallies in the fourth and sixth innings and gradually pulled away for an 11-1 victory.

"It was a rough day," MSU Denver coach Ryan Strain said. "We just didn't play our best. We didn't do enough to win. But I'm really proud of our guys. We had a great season."

The Roadrunners seemed to break a record every weekend during an historic 2023.

MSU Denver had a school-record 17-game winning streak from March 18 through April 28, eclipsing the 14-game streak set by the 2019 team. The Roadrunners have also set the program record with 42 wins this season, surpassing the 38-19 season of 2008.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)