Where the good news shines

MSU Denver softball outfielder Shelby Robb was named the program's first-ever Academic All-America first team selection this week.

Robb earned All-South Central Region first team (D2CCA) and second team (NFCA) honors after batting .377 with six homers, 35 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. She ranked second in the RMAC in doubles (18) and third in triples (six), despite missing the first nine games in injury rehab. She was eighth in the RMAC with an 1.118 OPS. The Roadrunners were 31-16 with her in the lineup.

To be eligible for College Sports Communicators' academic all-district and All-America teams, players must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50 while playing in at least half their teams' games, and must be in at least their second season at their current institution.

MSU Denver's last softball player to earn Academic All-America honors was Molly Clark, who was named to the second team in 2012.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)