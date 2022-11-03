Where good news shines
Mark it down: Carter Mazur will be the DU Pioneers’ latest Hobey Baker finalist.
The Denver forward is making an early push.
One year after DU’s Bobby Brink was a finalist for college hockey’s national player of the year award, Mazur is casting his own shadow. Mazur was named NCHC player of the month for October with 10 goals, tied for first in the country. His natural hat trick vs. Miami (Ohio) was the first at DU since Quentin Shore in 2014 and the fourth for a Pio in the last 24 years.
The Denver Gazette's Tyler King forecasted Mazur's rise before the season. King nailed it.
Mazur had five goals in two games and now is eligible for the national player of the month award from the Hockey Commissioners’ Association, an honor announced Wednesday.
Mazur is good enough to join Matt Carle (2006) and Will Butcher (2017) Hobey Baker winners at DU. OK, now the unfortunate news: Mazur is a Red Wings prospect, a third-round pick by Detroit. Are the Wings getting smart again?
No. 2 Denver (6-2) hosts No. 4 St. Cloud (7-1) in a delicious matchup at Magness Arena Friday and Saturday. A quick glance at DU’s ticket website shows seats available from $25 to $58.
