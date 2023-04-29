Where the good news shines

The Big East Conference regular-season championship will be decided on Saturday as the No. 3 Denver Pioneers women's lacrosse team takes on the No. 24 Marquette Golden Eagles in Milwaukee.

Denver and Marquette are both undefeated in Big East play entering the regular-season finale.

The two squads have already earned a top-two seed for the Big East Tournament in Connecticut on May 5-7, but final seeding will be decided on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Denver is on a 16-game winning streak, which is tied for the second-longest in school history (2021) and one away from matching the program record of 17 victories in a row from March 5-May 9, 2014.

