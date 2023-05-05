Where the good news shines

Pete Sterbrick had the interim tag removed and will be the 31st coach in Colorado School of Mines football history.

Sterbick was the offensive coordinator since January 2019 and has been a key driver of some of nation's most explosive offenses. He helped the Orediggers to consecutive regional titles and an appearance in the 2022 NCAA Division II national championship game.

"I am honored and excited to take over as head football coach here at Mines," Sterbick said in a press release. "This is a very unique and special place. The tradition here started well before I arrived in 2019 as offensive coordinator, and we've been fortunate enough to take our program to an elite level. We aim to stay on a championship track, and are hungry for more. Our players are and will always be priority number one, and I am grateful to be their coach."

Along with Sterbick's elevation, Tim Brandon has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)