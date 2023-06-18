Where the good news shines

Regis Jesuit high grad Kate Dunne will come back home to Colorado after one year at Oklahoma State to play soccer at Colorado State.

"I love Colorado and everything it has to offer," Dunne said on social media. "Fort Collins is a great place to be."

Dunne, a Colorado native, earned all-league honors in 2021 and 2022 and was an all-state honorable mention in 2021 in high school. The 5'9" defender looks to bolster the Rams' backend ahead of their 10th season.

Off the pitch, the sophomore is majoring in marketing with a minor in psychology. She plans to work in public relations or human resources law.

