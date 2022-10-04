rmac logo.png

Where the good news shines

Make that 11 straight wins for the Regis University volleyball team.

The Rangers might be the hottest team in Colorado after sweeping UCCS 3-0 at Regis Field House over the weekend. Halle Theis (16 kills) and Haley Kennedy (20 digs) were the stars.

No. 17 Regis hasn’t lost a match since Sept. 2 against No. 12 West Texas A&M.

Joel List has coached the Rangers for 17 seasons, while Theis and Amelia Davis and Mara LeGrand have been named RMAC players of the week this season.

Regis (12-4 overall, 8-0 RMAC hosts Adams State (5-11, 2-6) at 7 pm Friday.

"Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.