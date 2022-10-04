Where the good news shines
Make that 11 straight wins for the Regis University volleyball team.
The Rangers might be the hottest team in Colorado after sweeping UCCS 3-0 at Regis Field House over the weekend. Halle Theis (16 kills) and Haley Kennedy (20 digs) were the stars.
No. 17 Regis hasn’t lost a match since Sept. 2 against No. 12 West Texas A&M.
Joel List has coached the Rangers for 17 seasons, while Theis and Amelia Davis and Mara LeGrand have been named RMAC players of the week this season.
Regis (12-4 overall, 8-0 RMAC hosts Adams State (5-11, 2-6) at 7 pm Friday.
