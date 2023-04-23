Where the good news shines

Some of the best men's and women's local college golfers will be teeing off on Sunday.

The RMAC men's and women's golf championships are set to begin Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Course in Boulder Creek, Nev. The tournament is set to run for three days.

The top five ranked men's teams heading into the conference tournament are Colorado schools. CSU-Pueblo leads the way followeded by Colorado Christian, Colorado Mesa, UCSS and Colorado School of Mines.

Colorado schools take up the top five on the women's side as well. Colorado Christian holds the top spot followed by Colorado Mesa, CSU Pueblo, MSU-Denver and UCCS.

Fans can follow here for live scoring each day.

