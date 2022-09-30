Where the good news shines

Sure, the football programs are not in Colorado.

But the 137th Black Hills Brawl is an RMAC classic with layers of Colorado ties.

South Dakota Mines (3-1, 2-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) hosts Black Hills State (4-0, 2-0) at 6 pm Saturday in a matchup of the top teams in the conference. The outcome has serious implications for Colorado School of Mines (2-0 RMAC) and Western Colorado (2-0).

The historical implications are even more impressive. Black Hills State can move to 5-0 for the first time since 1951. The Brawl is one of the longest rivalries in football, debuting in 1900.

Black Hills State rosters 13 Colorado products, from quarterback Chance Eben (Greeley Northridge) to linebacker Ryder Blair (Ponderosa). South Dakota Mines shows 31, from linebacker Kyante Christian (Eaglecrest) to kicker Connor Taylor (Longmont).

What do you say, ESPN? College GameDay in Spearfish or Rapid City one of these days?

—Paul Klee

