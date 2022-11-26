Where the good news shines
Three Colorado State volleyball players received honors from the Mountain West Conference this week.
The conference announced Wednesday that Kennedy Stanford, Ciera Pritchard and Naeemah Weathers are part of the 2022 Mountain West All-Conference Team.
Stanford was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week twice this season. This is Stanford's second All-Conference honor after she was named to the team last year as well.
Pritchard has been named to the All-Conference team in each of the last three seasons.
This was Weathers' first All-Conference selection.
The Rams fell to San Diego State in the MW tourney on Wednesday in Fort Collins.
