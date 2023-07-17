Where the good news shines

The Colorado State golfing trio of Pemika Arphamongkol, Pachalika Arphamongkol and Lacey Ucihda earned the honor of WGCA All-America Scholar this week.

To earn the honor, the player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50, be an amateur, and on the team's roster through the season and play in 50% of the team's rounds.

It is the third time earning the honor for Panchalika, while the second for Pemika and Uchida. All three earned the honor in 2022 as well.

Panchalika is an engineering major, Pemika a psychology and Uchida is majoring in health and exercise science.

Overall, 1,401 women's college golfers and 378 programs earned the special honor.

