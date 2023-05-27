Where the good news shines

Day two of the NCAA West Regional was another successful one for the Colorado State track and field team as three Rams are headed to the NCAA Championships.

Both Gabi McDonald and Mya Lesnar finished among the top twelve athletes in the women's shot-put event and Annabel Stafford qualified in the women's 10K run.

McDonald entered the women's shot-put competition as the No. 13 ranked thrower in the region while Lesnar came in ranked No. 20, but both athletes would have career days, each recording a personal best mark, in order to advance.

Stafford punched her ticket with a tenth-place finish and school record breaking time of 32:45.14 seconds.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)