Softball has taken over Colorado.

With more than 1,100 teams from Under-12 through Under-18, the Front Range is in the midst of the Triple Crown Sports Colorado's "4th of July" event. The event began Friday and continues through July 2, according to Triple Crown Sports.

The 4th of July tournament stretches from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs and includes over 40 complexes and 150 diamonds.

More than 500 college coaches are expected to mine the event for talent. Event organizers say the tournament brings 4,000 games, 15,000 athletes, 500 umpires and representation from 47 states. ​

