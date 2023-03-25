Where good news shines

Colorado Christian’s Adam Duncan and Colorado State University Pueblo’s Kylie Severin were named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s and women’s golfers of the week on Thursday.

Duncan claims his third RMAC golfer of the week honor of the season after leading the Cougars to their second consecutive tournament victory with an individual title at the Southern Colorado Masters in Pueblo.

Severin claims her first RMAC women’s golfer of the week of the season after claiming a share of the individual title at the Pack Classic at Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)