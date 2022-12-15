Where the good news shines
Colorado School of Mines' Matt Armendariz and CSU-Pueblo's Trey Botts were named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Football All-America roster.
Both players were first-teamers on the 50-player team.
Armendariz has played in 13 games this season for the Orediggers and helped lead them to their first NCAA championship game.
The Orediggers lead the nation in red-zone offense (.969) and first downs (356). Armendariz was also named a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, which recognizes the best lineman in NCAA Division II.
Botts completed the season with 66 tackles, including 22 solo and 16 for a loss. The senior defensive lineman registered a career-high 15 tackles for 22 yards on Oct. 15.
Botts ranks 40th in the nation in tackles for loss per game (1.3). Botts led the ThunderWolves to an 8-4 record and their first NCAA postseason appearance since 2019.
