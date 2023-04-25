Where good news shines

Can anyone catch the UCCS men after a blistering start to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships?

The Mountain Lions went low Sunday with a first-round team score of 275 — 13 strokes under par. UCCS had 18 birdies and three eagles while all five scorers shot below par at Boulder Creek at Boulder Creek Golf Course in Boulder City, Nev. CSU-Pueblo sits seven shots back, while Colorado Christian is eight shots back.

CSU-Pueblo leads on the women's side after a 4-over-par 292 in the first round. Colorado Mesa is eight shots back, while Regis is 10 shots back.

The RMAC championship continued Monday.

