Northern Colorado's next era of football begins Thursday.

Ed Lamb makes his Bears coaching debut with a  6 p.m. kickoff at Abilene Christian. Lamb is the former BYU assistant and Southern Utah coach hired last December to replace Ed McCaffrey.

UNC is led by a pair of former Colorado prep stars in linebacker David Hoage (Smoky Hill) and defensive back Jordan Knapke (Grandview). Hoage. Both standouts were named to the Big Sky preseason all-conference teams.

Count on a shootout in the season opener. UNC and ACU have played twice, with the Bears winning 55-52 and 40-36.

Thursday's game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

