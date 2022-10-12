Where the good news shines
Never place a golf bet against someone with a good tan or blade irons.
Or against Jack Castiglia.
A grad student at Northern Colorado, Castiglia was named Big Sky Conference men’s golfer of the week Monday. It was the sixth such honor of Castiglia's career in Greeley and arrived after he fired a 3-under 213 at the Bill Cullum Invitational at the Oaks Club in Valencia, Calif.
That score placed Castiglia in the top 10 of a tournament field that included studs from Cal-Baptist, Hawai’i, UC Irvine and UC San Diego. Castiglia was a star at Lakewood High, where he qualified for four CHSAA state tournaments.
Next up for UNC men’s golf is the TPC Colorado Invitational that starts Monday and is hosted by the University of Denver.
