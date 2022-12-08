Colorado California Basketball

The Tad Boyle countdown is on.

The CU Buffs coach is three wins behind Sox Walseth for the most in program history. Boyle, who is in his 13th season in Boulder, is 258-160. Walseth (1956-76) was 261-245 with the Buffs.

Colorado (4-5) hosts Colorado State (6-3) at CU Events Center at 7 pm Thursday (ESPN2). 

Considering the up-and-down Buffs, good luck predicting when Boyle will overtake Walseth. If the Buffs win their next four games — no easy task, given the Rams are next — he would break the record at home Dec. 21 vs. Southern Utah.

