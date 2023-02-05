Colorado State University athletics and Rams men’s basketball coach Niko Medved offered public apologies after some fans could be heard chanting “Russia” at a Utah State player of Ukrainian descent.

Aggies guard Max Shulga was shooting free throws with 40.9 seconds left in an 88-79 win over CSU at Moby Arena when parts of the Rams crowd could be heard, even over the broadcast, shouting “Russia” in reference to Shulga, who hails from Kiev, Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The chants led to a statement from CSU in which the athletic department said it “became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted ‘Russia’" at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine.

“On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. Every participant, student, and fan should be welcome in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State.”

Medved seconded that in a Twitter statement posted at 10:44 p.m. Saturday, writing, “I have so much respect for @USUBasketball and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies.”