Where the good news shines

When the team wins, the individual awards follow.

CU Buffs soccer freshman Ava Priest picked up her first defensive player of the week honor after a riveting stretch for a team on a six-game win streak. Priest, a Boulder High grad and Colorado Rush alum, had three points and is on a three-match point streak.

This is the second weekly honor for the Buffs this year. Jordan Nytes was the goalkeeper of the week in August. It's the 31st honor for the team since joining the Pac-12.

And it came after a position change. Priest shifted to the Colorado defense and helped the Buffs to wins over New Mexico and Colgate. She had been playing on the attack.

Priest is the first Buffs freshman to earn a player of the week honor since Shyra James was the offensive player of the week on Mar. 23, 2021.

CU (7-1-0) plays at the University of Denver (4-0-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are a steal at $15.