The University of Colorado and women's basketball coach JR Payne reached an agreement on a contract extension on Thursday according to athletic director Rick George.

The five-year extension comes fresh off the Buffaloes' first Sweet 16 appearance in 21 seasons and will keep Payne under contract through the 2027-28 season.

Payne concluded her seventh season in Boulder with a 25-9 record, marking the most wins for the Buffs since the 2012-13 season. She has gone 59-29 (.670) over the last three seasons, including three consecutive postseason appearances (2021 WNIT, 2022 NCAA, 2023 NCAA). Payne has coached the Buffs to a 119-93 (.561) record since taking the helm in the 2016-17 season.

The Buffs' success this season reached new heights under Payne and her staff. Colorado hit the 25-win mark for the second time in the last 27 seasons and the eighth time in school history. This season's win total tied for the most since reaching 26 wins in 1995-96. Payne guided the Buffs to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.