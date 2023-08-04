BOULDER — The Denver Broncos and the Colorado Buffaloes, two football teams separated by about 27 miles (or around 45 if you want to count Dove Valley as the Broncos headquarters).

But what’s the relationship like between the state’s biggest college football team and the professional team fans in Colorado care the most about? Outside of a few former Buffaloes that have played for the Broncos like Phillip Lindsay, it really hasn’t felt like there’s been a strong connection between the two.

That could be changing, though.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, maybe the only bigger football star in Colorado than Deion Sanders, inquired earlier this summer about coming to Folsom Field and doing an offseason workout at the home of the Buffaloes. Coach Prime and company were quick to say yes.

“For him to come over and want to use our facilities, it was a blessing because I want our kids to see what a pro looks like,” Sanders said Friday. “That was phenomenal for them to see for two days straight. I thank Russell and all the guys that came out.”

Wilson brought fellow Bronco teammates Jerry Jeudy, Cortland Sutton and others for two days of workouts, both on the field and in the weight room. Even for CU players like Shedeur Sanders, who’s already built relationships with plenty of current and former NFL players, it was still a cool experience to see them get in some offseason workouts up close and in person.

“It’s just exciting (and) amazing that those guys are really doing it,” Shedeur said Thursday.

Of course, as a quarterback, Shedeur had his eyes on Wilson.

“Russ looked good,” Shedeur said. “He (was) out there throwing it with ease. I liked how he carried himself, how he ran his workout with his team.”

But it wasn’t just a good experience for the Colorado players who stood on the sidelines watching as Wilson bombed passes deep down the field to Jeudy and Sutton. Not only did the Broncos players get a chance to work out in one of the best facilities in the country, but it was also an opportunity for Wilson, in particular, to be an ambassador for football in the state.

“Colorado loves its football,” Wilson told Thee Pregame Show in a YouTube video. “So, to be able to, as a Denver Bronco, be here with the Buffs and their young guys, it’s exciting. It’s a great facility, too.”

This could be just the beginning of high-profile NFL players making their way to Boulder. With likely more Buffaloes getting drafted in the years to come and all the attention Deion Sanders has brought the team, maybe it will go just beyond the stars in Denver.

“I think every last one of them shook my hand and thanked me for allowing them to come on our field,” Coach Prime said. “That was a blessing to us. I wish we could do more of that in the next offseason.”

Sanders responds to fellow Pac-12 coach’s comment

The fate of the Pac-12 may have been decided on Friday morning and the departures of Oregon and Washington may just be the fatal blow.

Of course, Deion Sanders was asked about it and the CU coach didn’t have much to say, but what he did say certainly was inspired by Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s comments about the Buffaloes leaving for the Big 12 earlier this week.

“Same teams (leaving the Pac-12) that were talking about us, right?” Sanders said with a laugh.

King’s 5 quick thoughts on conference realignment

1. We are on the path to two super conferences — the Big Ten and the SEC. With Oregon and Washington on the way to the Big Ten to give the conference 18 teams, there’s a good chance the SEC tries to respond. Florida State has been open about wanting to leave the ACC and there are rumors the Seminoles could join either the Big Ten or SEC. Should Clemson follow, that could cause the ACC to crumble and lead to a feeding frenzy between the Big Ten and SEC (and maybe the Big 12) for the rest of the big programs out east like Miami, North Carolina, etc.

2. That would leave the Big 12, which now has a clear path to a 16-team conference in 2024, as the clear third best football conference in the country. Colorado joining gives the conference 13 and now with the state of the Pac-12 very much in doubt, it seems likely that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah (who all have reportedly applied to join) will soon become members of the Big 12. Who knows, maybe there are some ACC schools like Louisville or Pittsburgh that want to join, and we could be headed for three, 20-team super-conferences.

3. The Pac-12 should merge with the Mountain West and form one, 16-team conference. Take the current 12 teams in the MW and add the four remaining Pac-12 schools — Cal, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State, which all should be intrigued by the chance to be the top dogs in a conference for the first time. It would clearly be a tier below the Big Ten, SEC and the Big 12 (whatever those conferences look like a year from now). But this theoretical Pacific-Mountain Conference, as I’ll call it for now, would be the fourth best conference and thus have its champion get an automatic bid to the expanding College Football Playoff.

4. Speaking of the playoff, if the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC all continue to expand and there is some sort of merger between the remnants of the Pac-12 and the Mountain West, there would seemingly need to be some rule changes in terms of automatic qualifiers. Right now, the top six conferences get automatic bids for their respective champions, which accounts for the current Power 5 conferences and a sixth (likely the Mountain West or American Athletic Conference). But shouldn’t that need to be adjusted if we’re headed toward three super-conferences of 20 teams? All that needs to be settled as well.

5. The biggest question every college football fan should be asking right now is this: Is any of this fun? Like, at all? My answer would be an emphatic ‘No.’ With money and TV rights deals ruling everything (something Coach Prime keenly pointed out Friday). This crazy period of realignment has been coming for a long time, but the first time it really bothered me was the UCLA and USC to the Big Ten announcement last year. I know this isn’t new at all. We’ve lost the every year rivalries of Colorado-Nebraska, Kansas-Missouri and Texas-Texas A&M all in the past decade or so. But now more than ever, it’s really starting to feel like uncharted territory for the sport.

The list: Top 5 games in the state of Colorado this fall

1. Colorado vs. Nebraska (Sept. 9) in Boulder: Conference realignment be damned, the rivalry is back for a home-and-home beginning this year.

2. Colorado vs. Colorado State (Sept. 16) in Boulder: The Rocky Mountain Showdown is back on campus where it belongs and with an 8 p.m. kickoff time, this has the potential to be a wild day.

3. Air Force vs. Army (Nov. 4) in Denver: What a venue for a series that’s delivered its fair share of good games in recent years. The people of Colorado should show up for this meeting of service academies at Mile High.

4. Colorado vs. USC (Sept. 30) in Boulder: Can the Buffaloes finally beat the Trojans in maybe their last chance for a long time? With how good USC looks, probably not, but the star power will be all over the field.

5. Colorado State vs. Washington State (Sept. 2) in Fort Collins: Year two under Jay Norvell kicks off with a bang as the Cougars visit Canvas Stadium. Could these two teams be in the same conference in a year?