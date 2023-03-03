There are certain players that hockey coaches meet on the recruiting trail that they know right away have the potential to be captains.

Justin Lee was one of those guys.

The defenseman who grew up on a farm in Manitoba was given the "C" on his Denver jersey before the season and he’s spent the year trying to live up to the captains before him like Cole Guttman and Ian Mitchell that showed him what it’s like to be a true leader.

Well, Lee has lived up to the expectations that go along with the "C" and in what’s already been a special senior season, he scored the game-winning goal in the Pioneers’ 2-1 victory over rival Colorado College on Senior Night at Magness Arena.

In typical fashion for the unselfish blue liner, Lee couldn’t care less about the goal.

“The only thing I hoped for was winning the game, so we were lucky enough there to get it done,” Lee said.

His teammates will relish the moment for him.

“He’s an unreal guy,” senior forward Casey Dornbach said. “He brings so much to this team and we wouldn’t be here without him. Whenever he gets rewarded like that on the scoresheet because he does so many things that don’t get recognized, everyone’s super-excited for him.”

Dornbach, the Harvard transfer, was another player honored in the pregame ceremonies and even though it was his second Senior Day ceremonies, he couldn’t be more happy to have spent his final year of college hockey with DU.

“It’s an honor to be here and it’s been a privilege and a lot of fun to wear this sweater, even for a year,” Dornbach said. “It was a really cool ceremony there and to honor all the other guys that have been here for a long time. Hopefully, we can do something special here.”

This certainly is a special senior class and they’ve all had their own unique journeys to be key contributors to this team.

The ones that have been here for four years have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, from a disappointing 2019-20 season to an even more disappointing 2020-21 season to last year’s national championship. Pioneers coach David Carle won’t soon forget this group.

“They’ve kinda steadied the ship here,” Carle said. “We went through some pretty rough waters back at the end of 2020 and obviously through the ‘21 season. I think those guys stuck with it, believed and they’ve been a big part of the solution and getting us a championship a year ago.”

The headliner of this senior class, though, didn’t even suit up on Friday night. Goaltender Magnus Chrona is a little banged up as most players are at the end of the regular season, and with the NCHC Penrose Cup and the Gold Pan already clinched, it was a good weekend to give one of college hockey’s best goalies the weekend off.

Oh, and sophomore backup Matt Davis has proven to be a more-than-capable backup and he tallied 21 saves in the win over the Tigers, including a few in some big moments late.

“He was excellent tonight,” Carle said. “His challenge is that he’s had an All-American level goaltender in front of him the last two years. To Matty’s credit, he’s never sat back and been sulking or disappointed. He’s just attacked every day and tried to get better.”

One of the lesser talked about members of this senior class is Kyle Mayhew, who’s come a long way from growing up in the Anaheim Ducks youth ranks and eventually playing junior hockey in Fairbanks, Alaska. Mayhew is soon about to play his 150th career game at DU, a remarkable milestone for any college player.

“It’s an unbelievable story,” Carle said. “Pretty good for a 5-foot-9, 5-foot-10 on a good day defenseman that was playing in Fairbanks. Just another team guy that has added a ton of value in his time with us.”

Mayhew just hopes there weren’t any cameras on him during the playing of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” in the third period.

“You might’ve seen a couple tears there,” Mayhew said with a laugh.