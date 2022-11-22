One of the biggest rivalries in college hockey is heading to the big stage.
Apparently Magness Arena on the University of Denver's campus wasn't big enough for the Jan. 27 meeting between Denver and Colorado College in the first Gold Pan series game of the 2022-23 season. The two teams will now square off at Ball Arena in downtown Denver.
“The Denver-Colorado College rivalry is one of the most-played series in college hockey, and we’re looking forward to showcasing our two historic programs at the home of the Avalanche,” Denver coach David Carle said in a statement. “We are thrilled to host this game at Ball Arena to give the great hockey fans of Denver and our program an opportunity to see us in an NHL venue. The goal is to provide our players with an experience that will be similar to the “Battle on Blake” in 2016, the Loveland Regional last season, and ultimately a taste of what the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, this April will be like.”
Fans who already bought tickets for the Jan. 27 game at Magness Arena should have already received information about new tickets for the game at Ball Arena and if they haven't, they should contact the DU Ticket Office.
The other three matchups between the Pioneers and Tigers are currently set to remain at their current sites, with Feb. 4 and March 4 games taking place at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs and the March 3 game taking place at Magness Arena.
This isn't the first time these two teams have met off campus as the "Battle on Blake" game on Feb. 20, 2016 was played in front over 35,000 fans at Coors Field.
The Gold Pan series between DU and CC is the second-most played rivalry in all of college hockey with the 332 all-time meetings trailing on Michigan-Michigan State, who have played 333 times.
The Pioneers swept all four meetings between the two teams last season, outscoring the Tigers 19-2 in those four games.
2022-23 Gold Pan Series schedule
Jan. 27 at Ball Arena, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4 at Ed Robson Arena, 6 p.m.
March 3 at Magness Arena, 8 p.m.
March 4 at Ed Robson Arena, 6 p.m.