Everyone inside Magness Arena thought Massimo Rizzo had scored the game-winning goal with 2:11 left.
No. 2 Denver and No. 4 St. Cloud State were producing exactly the type of game expected of two top-5 teams and it looked like the home team was about to steal one in the final minutes.
But less than a minute later, the puck had gotten behind Pioneers goaltender Magnus Chrona and the game was headed to overtime. Then just over three and a half minutes later the Huskies (8-1-0, 1-0-0 NCHC) were celebrating inside a silent Magness Arena after Veeti Miettinen netted the game-winner.
It was a night of bounces and none of them seemed to go DU’s way, especially on the crucial goal to force overtime.
“I know it’s really hard when you get one that late to calm the bench down and get in the right mindset, but I think our 6-on-5 was really good,” senior defenseman Kyle Mayhew said after the game. “We had a huge block, just kinda one of those throw it on net [plays] and it goes on, so just gotta be better on clears I guess.”
The Pioneers had plenty of chances to steal a game that they struggled to generate pressure in the first two periods, even starting the overtime period on the power play after a failed challenge from St. Cloud. But the usually-solid DU special teams couldn’t find a winner.
“There wasn’t a lot of special teams in the hockey game,” coach David Carle said. “I thought the execution wasn’t to the level it needed to be. We got one good look on net on the [Mike] Benning one-timer with [Carter] Mazur on the net, but other than just poor passing.”
Despite the amount of time spent in its own zone early in the game, DU was able to erase an early 1-0 deficit thanks to contributions from the blue line.
Benning used an incredible individual effort on the team’s first goal and senior captain Justin Lee was able to sneak one through the defense midway through the second period.
“Mike’s an unbelievable offensive defenseman and Justin’s got those offensive moments, too, so it definitely helps the forwards out when the defense steps up and contributes,” Rizzo told The Denver Gazette.
Rizzo has been the assists king this season, entering the weekend as the nation’s leader in that category, and although he had another assist early, it was his goal — his second of the season — that looked like it was going to be the difference.
“Honestly I was pretty tired at the end of a shift,” Rizzo said. “[Sean Behrens] walked down, made a great play and I just had my stick down on the ice ready to shoot.”
The Pioneers may ultimately rue not building a bigger lead early in the third period when they were finally able to sustain pressure and looked like they had taken control of the game, but the emphasis tomorrow night will be on the first 20 minutes of the game.
“It’s kind of a weird thing that we gotta figure out,” Mayhew said. “We didn’t seem too ready off the hop there so I don’t know if our heads weren’t in it, but it’s just something we’ve gotta focus on. Starts are huge, especially in the best conference in college hockey. You can’t be taking off 10-20 minutes a night.”
It’s the first time DU has faced any kind of adversity while playing at home this season. They answered the bell last weekend on the road, righting the ship after being swept on the first road trip of the season, and now it’s time to see how this group responds following its first defeat Magness Arena since February.
“It’ll be a big bounce back game for us,” Rizzo said. “It’s the NCHC, everyone’s good every night, so it’ll be a good learning lesson from us and we’ll be ready to show it tomorrow night.”