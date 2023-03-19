The Denver hockey team is exactly where it wants to be at this point of the season — a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and just two wins away from reaching another Frozen Four.

The road to Tampa begins on Thursday as the Pioneers, the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament, will face Colgate in the Northeast Regional, held this year in Manchester, New Hampshire. The game will be at 3:30 p.m. MT on ESPNEWS.

Should DU win it its first game, it will face the winner of NCHC foe Western Michigan and Boston University for a spot in the Frozen Four.

Both the Pioneers and the Raiders head into their first-round game coming off losses in their respective conference semifinals. The two teams will be meeting for the first time in nine years, with DU holding a 7-5 advantage in the all-time series.

Despite losing to rival Colorado College in the semifinals of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff on Friday, DU has lost just twice since Jan. 21.

The Pios have an overall record of 30-9-0 this season after winning the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champions and have been a consensus top five team all season long.

DU was in a similar situation last season, losing in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff before winning four straight to win the program's ninth national title.

The Pioneers are one of three NCHC teams in the NCAA Tournament as Western Michigan and conference tournament champion St. Cloud State are also among the 16 teams competing.