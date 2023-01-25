When March and April rolls around, playing in an NHL arena means you’ve done something right as a college hockey program.
Whether it’s in St. Paul for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff or at the Frozen Four, Denver expects to be playing on the biggest stage at the end of the season. There’s no secret that the atmosphere in those games is just different from the regular season.
But the No. 5 Pioneers (19-7-0, 10-4-0 NCHC) are doing their best to recreate that vibe this Friday as the Gold Pan series against Colorado College heads to Ball Arena and the home of the Avalanche for the first time.
“It’s really exciting,” Sean Behrens, an Avalanche draft pick, told The Denver Gazette. “Anytime you get to play in front of a crowd like that, it’s really cool. I think the rivalry of DU and CC being there, it should be an awesome atmosphere — as good, if not better than the Frozen Four last year because of how big of a rivalry it is.”
For someone who helped win a national championship in Boston last season and who just recently won a bronze medal with Team USA at the world junior championships, that’s saying something.
But there are plenty of newcomers on this year’s team — like freshman Jared Wright, an L.A. Kings draft pick — who will experience this environment for the first time.
“That’s a little bit of why we wanted to do it, to give our players that opportunity to play in an NHL building,” Carle said. “Obviously we plan to be in St. Paul for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, our league championships at the end of the season, and then hopefully end the year down in Tampa [for the Frozen Four]. To give them an experience of playing in an NHL venue, I think is a really good thing.”
The experience for Wright and the rest of the freshmen is invaluable.
“I’m really excited,” Wright told The Denver Gazette. “It’s a big rivalry, so we definitely want to win the Gold Pan. I’m just really excited to see all the fans. It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere.”
That desire to beat the Tigers (10-13-1, 6-7-1) resonates all the way down to the freshman class, further emphasizing the importance of this rivalry to the Pioneers.
DU has dominated the series in recent years with an 11-1-1 record in the last 13 games, which was highlighted by a season sweep and 19-2 advantage across the four games.
But the Pios are expecting a much different CC team this year as the two teams will meet four times in the final 10 games of the regular season.
“We’re going to see them a lot here down the stretch,” Carle said. “We know the records get thrown out the window for these games. They’re obviously having a very good year. The expectation is that it won’t be like it has been in years past. In year two under Chris Mayotte, they’re continuing to grow. You’re seeing better goaltending, you’re seeing more offensive production, you’re seeing a harder team to play against without the puck. It’s going to be a really good battle for us. The last 10 [games] here will be like playoff hockey, in our opinion, and that obviously starts Friday night against [CC] at Ball Arena.”
Friday’s game also presents another chance to continue the bond between DU and the Avs after both won championships last season and shared a parade through downtown in the summer.
“We are thrilled to be playing down there,” Carle said. “I think it’s a great thing for our program, for our university to be able to have the opportunity to play down there. We’re looking forward to hopefully playing in front of some new people and a new venue.”
DU comes into this game after being swept on the road at St. Cloud State in a top-5 battle last weekend. The Pioneers allowed three power play goals in the 7-3 loss on Friday and then failed to scored in a 2-0 loss on Saturday that felt an awful lot like a playoff game.
“For us, it was really reflective of what playoff hockey and an NCAA Tournament game will feel and look like,” Carle said. “That’s a really good thing for us to have to go through that. Would you rather win the game? Sure, but losing the game also creates a different level of urgency about you. We’re not sulking about it, we’re looking for solutions and we will be better because of what happened this past weekend.”
They already have a pretty good idea of where they need to be better.
“I just think we need to be a harder team to play against, just winning the net fronts and just winning our individual battles,” Wright said. “I think we just need to have a lot more pushback because we know we have the talent in the room to win games. If we play our style of game, we can beat any team in the country.”