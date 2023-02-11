Carter Mazur received a beautiful cross-ice pass from Sean Behrens and ripped a shot into the back of the net. Once he finished celebrating with his teammates, he skated to the opposite end of the ice, tugged on the big "Denver" logo on the front of his sweater and smiled at the droves of North Dakota fans that made their way to Magness Arena.

That was just the first of 10 goals for DU on a perfect weekend that completed the season sweep of one of its biggest rivals and allowed the Pioneers to take one step closer toward a regular season NCHC title.

“I hate UND — I’ll be honest,” Mazur said after Friday night’s win. “I hate the green, seeing it in our building.”

Well, anyone wearing green and black left the arena pretty unhappy after what Mazur and company did.

They might not have been trying to, but they sent a clear message to the rest of the country: they’re primed for another national championship push. And they did it in a variety of ways.

One, DU proved its capable of not only dominating in 5-on-5 situations, but also that its special teams are pretty darn good as well. After outsourcing North Dakota 5-1 in 5-on-5 on Friday, the Pios delivered three power play goals and a perfect 6-for-6 performance on the penalty kill on Saturday.

If there was one area to nitpick this season, it was the penalty kill, but even that group is playing with a ton of confidence.

“We work hard at our penalty kill,” said sophomore defenseman Shai Buium, who also scored the game-winning goal on Saturday. “We did a really good job today, guys were willing to block shots and we did what we were supposed to do.”

Two, DU avoided playing into UND’s hands with how physical and chippy the series was. Despite the fact that there were 37 penalties across the two games, it was clear which team had its head on straight throughout.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I like the character of the group,” DU coach David Carle said. “I think they’re relishing the moments that we have in front of us and they’re living in the moment. We’ve shown throughout this weekend that we can respond and not get fazed by things going on.”

Third, and maybe most importantly, the Pioneers also showed that this year’s team is just as deep as the one that raised a banner last season.

Not only are the stars — Mazur and Massimo Rizzo — playing their best hockey of the season, but those thrust into bigger roles this season, like sophomore Carter King and freshman Aidan Thompson, make DU dangerous, no matter which line is on the ice.

“There’s just so many different ways to try and add value on this team,” Carle said. “Guys are finding little niches to do that. To do the things we want to do, we need everybody to be adding value and guys are figuring out a way to do that.”

The Pios now control their destiny in the regular season and with six games left until the playoffs, they hold an 8-point lead over Western Michigan, St. Cloud State and Omaha.

As long as the wins keep piling up, the No. 1 seed is theirs — and they know it.

“It was a really good weekend,” Carle said. “We talked about this six-game stretch against North Dakota, (Minnesota) Duluth and Western (Michigan) — we were going to get pushed in different ways. That march continues on next weekend against another really desperate hockey team. I think we’re going to continue to get pushed and see what we’re made of and that’s a really good thing for our group.”