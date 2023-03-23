One of the nation's best goal scoring teams just couldn't put the puck in the back of the net when it mattered most.

Just like last week against Colorado College in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, No. 1 seed Denver was shut out by Cornell and eliminated in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Pioneers, who finish the season with a record of 30-10-0, couldn't get any of their 27 shots by Big Red goaltender Ian Shane and while DU goalie Magnus Chrona was good, he was beaten twice in the first period and that was the difference in the 2-0 defeat on Thursday.

“They’re a good team," sophomore forward Carter Mazur told reporters on site at the Northeast Regional. "They pressured us well and we couldn’t really adjust to that until the second period. They were just a physical team and it felt like we started to match that in the second and third. Their goalie stood on his head and played a good game, so all respect to them. I felt like we let go at the end, but I feel like we have a lot more to show in the coming years."

While Mazur and other standout underclassmen like junior defenseman Mike Benning, sophomore forward Massimo Rizzo and sophomore defenseman Sean Behrens all have the option to come back if they don't sign an entry-level NHL contract, this is the end of the road for a key group of seniors.

That group includes Chrona, who does have his COVID year of eligibility left, but will not return to DU. It also includes captain Justin Lee and Kyle Mayhew, who have been key defensemen for multiple years and Harvard transfer Casey Dornbach, who only spent one year with the program but was a fixture in the lineup all season long.

“They have added a lot to Denver hockey," DU coach David Carle said. "Winning championships is not easy, and our group last year found a way to do that. They’ll walk together forever as champions with last years group. When we recruit student athletes to Denver, we talk a lot about playing in this tournament, playing in big moments, getting to Frozen Fours, and hanging banners. We fell short of that goal this season, but those seniors were a part of that group a year ago."

The Pioneers remain with nine national championships as a program, tied with Michigan for the most all-time.

"Adding to the legacy and tradition that is Denver hockey is not an easy thing to do, but they're one of a group of nine that have done that,” Carle said.

Cornell advances to face Boston University on Saturday with a trip to this year's Frozen Four in Tampa on the line.