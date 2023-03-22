David Carle still remembers what legendary DU Pioneers hockey coach George Gwozdecky said about Adam Berkhoel at this time 19 years ago.

“It’s a goaltender’s tournament and we have the best goaltender in the tournament,” Carle recalled on Tuesday before the Pioneers hopped a flight to Manchester, New Hampshire, ahead of their first-round NCAA Tournament game.

Looking to lead his alma mater to back-to-back national championships for the first time since 2004-05, Carle feels the same way with Magnus Chrona. Chrona, the NCHC’s goaltender of the year, was key last season as the Pioneers won their ninth national title. They’ll need everything he’s got between the pipes this weekend and, if they make it, at the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.

“He’s got big-game experience, he rises to the occasion (and) has throughout his career,” Carle said of Chrona. “We expect the same out of him this weekend.”

Chrona will always be remembered for his outstanding performance in the Loveland regional and the Frozen Four in Boston last season. Now he’s looking to become just the third goalie in program history to lead the Pios to back-to-back titles. The most recent goalie to do that was the late Gerry Powers, who passed away recently and who is tied with Chrona for second in career shutouts by a DU net-minder.

The entire Pioneers team will continue to honor Powers with “GP1” stickers on their helmets as they look to cement their own legacy. A 10th national championship would give DU the most in college hockey.

They know it starts with Chrona.

“He’s probably the best goalie in the nation,” sophomore forward Carter Mazur said. “Having him, you know that you can play really safe up front knowing you have that backbone. You know he can win a championship, so to have him at the top of his game will be really crucial.”

DU finds itself in a similar situation to last year having lost in the semifinals of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff before being selected as one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Just like last year’s loss to Minnesota Duluth boosted them to four straight wins, the Pios hope a loss to Colorado College can do the same.

“I feel like it’s the exact same as last year,” Mazur said. “It’s kind of a blessing in disguise. It does suck to lose a trophy, but we’re kinda focused on the bigger goal and the national championship. It’s nice to have a bitter taste in your mouth heading into these games.”

DU begins its championship march against an old rival, Cornell. The two teams have met four times in the postseason, none more famous than the 1969 championship game in Colorado Springs. Powers got the better of Hall of Fame goaltender Ken Dryden, and DU won 4-3.

A win over Cornell Thursday might not have the same stakes, but it’s a step on the way for the Pioneers to make history.

“We understand that when you’re at Denver, there’s opportunities to make history and that’s certainly not lost on us as well,” Carle said. “You have to win the first one to win the last one. Our sole focus is on Cornell, but I think some of the excitement is trying to leave a legacy here for some of these guys.”