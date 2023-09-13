Where good news shines

The University of Denver hockey program was picked to win the 2023-24 National Collegiate Hockey Conference in the league's preseason media poll Tuesday.

Again.

The Pioneers won the past two Penrose Cups as the regular-season champs, the first time they've accomplished that feat since 1971-72 and 1972-73 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

This time, the Pios earned 199 points and 11 first-place votes to outdistance No. 2 North Dakota (175 votes) and No. 3 St. Cloud State (155). College College (89 votes) was picked to finish seventh in the eight-team league.

Denver last season won 30 games, the second-most in the country behind only national champion Quinnipiac (34-4-3). It was Denver's second straight 30-win season, a program first.

Denver opens the season Oct. 2 at Alaska-Fairbanks. The home opener at Magness Arena is Oct. 27 against Augustana.

