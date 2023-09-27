Where good news shines

Can the University of Denver hockey program go from the top four to the Frozen Four?

The Pioneers will open the 2023-24 season with a No. 4 ranking in the USCHO.com preseason poll.

DU received 849 points, 36 more than fifth-place Michigan (813). Boston University enters the season ranked No. 1 in the country with 946 points and 17 first-place votes, while reigning national champion Quinnipiac is second with 916 points despite have more first-place tallies with 22. Minnesota is third with 907 points.

DU (30-10-0) closed last season at No. 6 and wrapped up consecutive 30-win seasons for the first time. The NCHC had five ranked teams, second to the Big Ten.

The other national poll — the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine ranking — will release its preseason poll on Monday.

DU opens the season Oct. 7 at Alaska Fairbanks.

