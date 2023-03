Denver scored big with the eight teams chosen to play at Ball Arena in the NCAA Tournament.

These matchups are Friday, followed by second-round games Sunday.

South

No. 6 Creighton (21-12) vs. No. 11 NC State (23-10)

No. 3 Baylor (22-10) vs. No. 14 UCSB (27-8)

West

No. 3 Gonzaga (28-5) vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon (24-11)

No. 6 TCU (21-12) vs. No. 11 Arizona State (22-12)/Nevada (22-10)

—Tip times to be announced later Sunday