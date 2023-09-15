Where the good news shines

Derek Brooks is returning to Air Force to join basketball coach Joe Scott’s staff.

Brooks was a 2011 Air Force graduate who averaged 10 points and five rebounds as a senior, earning the program’s Bob Spear Award (outstanding achievement in academics, athletics and military performance).

The first collegiate coaching opportunity for Brooks came with the Air Force women, as he served three years as an assistant and intercollegiate program manager.

Brooks most recently coached on the staff at Siena and has also spent time with the United States Merchant Marine Academy and at the high school and AAU levels.

“The coaching experience Derek has gained during his time away from Air Force, coupled with his knowledge of our institution--as both a player and a coach--make him a valuable addition to our program and coaching staff,” Scott said.

Brooks rose to the rank of captain during his time at the Air Force.

“I am beyond grateful to be back at the Air Force Academy and a part of the men’s basketball program,” Brooks said. “I want to thank coach Scott for this opportunity to join his staff and this team. My family and I are excited to move back to a familiar area in Colorado Springs and to a community that means so much to us.”

