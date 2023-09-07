Where good news shines

The University of Denver has completed its basketball staff by hiring B.J. Porter as an assistant coach.

Porter was an assistant for four seasons at Azusa Pacific, where he played his final two seasons of college basketball. In his four years, the Cougars had three 20-win seasons and finished with a 73-29 overall record, including 55-16 in conference play. In his collegiate coaching career as a whole, Porter is 127-94 and 86-43 in league contests.

"In assistant coaches I look for excellent teachers of the game and men who take pride in being mentors and role models to the young people in our program. B.J. has all those qualities. He is a man of high character and integrity, and reflects all our core values in his daily life," DU coach Jeff Wulbrun said.

Before returning to Azusa Pacific, Porter spent the previous two seasons as a women's basketball assistant at Utah Valley (2018-19) and Pepperdine (2017-18).

Denver's new assistant played two seasons at the University of Portland and Weber State before transferring to Azusa Pacific.

