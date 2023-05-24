Regardless of the sport, there aren’t many undefeated teams that have legitimate claims as an underdog.

But as they head to Cary, N.C., for the women’s lacrosse Final Four, these Denver Pioneers know they’re playing for something bigger than the program’s first national championship.

“Everybody likes the underdog, and we are that times 10,” DU coach Liza Kelly said. “I think conference-wise, school-wise, we’re a small mid-major. It’s really the message that anybody can do it. We watched James Madison go and win it five years ago and I think they really set the stage of ‘Why not us?’ — at least that was my mentality when I saw them do it.”

Now, Kelly has her Pioneers are two wins away from becoming the 14th different school to win a national championship since women’s lacrosse became a Division I sport in 1982. Of the 40 national titles, over half have been won by a pair of schools — Maryland (14) and the team the DU will face on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., Northwestern (7).

HOW TO WATCH No. 5 Denver vs. No. 1 Northwestern What: NCAA Women's Lacrosse Final Four Where: Cary, North Carolina When: 1 p.m. Friday TV: ESPNU

But the Pios just knocked off the defending champions, North Carolina, in the Elite Eight last weekend and although the East Coast bias is still prevalent, it’s never been clearer that high-quality lacrosse is played west of the Mississippi River.

“We can do this here,” Kelly said. “I don’t need to leave to go to a Power 5 school, I don’t need my kids to transfer to go have that experience, we can do it at Denver.”

After all, Kelly has seen legendary men's lacrosse coach Bill Tierney, who retired after his season ended and spoke to Kelly's team on Tuesday morning, win a national title in 2015.

“Not even just location-wise, (we’re playing for) any smaller school or a school that maybe hasn’t gotten the credit that they deserve and playing for all those people and really showing people that it’s possible,” senior captain Sam Thacker said. “We’re the only non-Big Ten (or) ACC team in the Final Four. I think that’s just a huge motivator for everyone who plays lacrosse, even little girls in Colorado, all the teams that we coach. We know we are, we know what we can do, and we know we earned the spot to be there and we’re ready to show everyone and prove everyone wrong.”

Like the majority of the roster, Thacker hails from the lacrosse hotbed that is the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area. Whether they were overlooked by the powerhouses like Maryland or simply decided to take a chance on DU, getting to this point means a little extra.

“We’re all competitive people,” Thacker said. “When we come out here and choose Denver over other schools or get overlooked by other schools on the east coast, people question it or don’t have belief. We’re just so excited that we’re here over a ton of other schools. It really doesn’t matter where you go, it’s about what work you put in.”

The reason DU has made it this far is because of Thacker and the Pioneer defense. Dubbed “hot pink” by Kelly for many years, the DU defense is tops in the nation, allowing less than six goals per game, and it’s led by Thacker, who is sixth in the country in caused turnovers per game and is one of six players nationwide who have 40 caused turnovers, 40 ground balls and 30 draw controls this season.

“Liza’s treated defense as something that’s just as important as offense, which I don’t think is always the case in lacrosse,” Thacker said. “Growing up, a lot of the focus is on goals and scoring and everything that goes on on offense, which is so important obviously, but having a coach that values both equally is so huge. We want to dictate on both ends and that’s what makes us so successful.

“I think even the fact that we have a name for our defense really shows how much we value having an identity on defense. We don’t like to sit around and let people come to us and hope we get the ball back. We want to dictate what happens on defense and actually make a stand down there.”

Thacker and the No. 1 DU defense face their toughest test of the season in Friday’s semifinal matchup — the top scoring offense in the country. But after holding a UNC offense that averaged 14 goals per game to four in the Elite Eight, there’s only one thing left for this DU team that’s continued to prove people wrong all season to do.

“Keep winning every game,” Kelly said. “We’ve got two more left.”