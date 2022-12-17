No one would blame Magnus Chrona for being a little selfish.
The senior goaltender is in his fourth and final college season and probably wants to showcase his talents as much as possible for when his professional career begins. But even he had one eye toward Denver’s future as a program this weekend when he suggested backup goaltender Matt Davis get back-to-back starts for the first time in his college career.
“He thought that would be a great thing for Matty and the program as we continue to build,” DU coach David Carle said after the 5-4 win over Lindenwood on Saturday night. “It’s no secret, Magnus is a senior. He will not do a fifth year, as much as we’d like him to.”
It wasn’t the prettiest of nights for Davis, a sophomore from Calgary, as he and the team had a few defensive lapses on a night when they had so much puck possession. Factor in the 5-0 shutout win on Friday night and all in all it was a pretty good weekend for Davis.
“I really liked his game last night, I thought he was really crisp and clean,” Carle said. “Tonight, I didn’t think our team was as good in front of him. I think he would probably say that he wasn’t as crisp or clean as he was last night either.”
It’s been nearly three years — going back to his junior college days — that Davis got the chance to play on back-to-back nights and it was a challenge that he welcomed, especially after how well his start was on Friday went.
“I was really pumped to get the opportunity to play for a full weekend,” Davis said. “You really just try to let go of whatever happened last night whether it was good or bad, just try to keep that emotional rollercoaster as steady as possible.”
Davis was tested early on Saturday night in a sign that this certainly wasn’t going to be as smooth sailing as it was the night before. He stopped a solo breakaway opportunity and a 2-on-1 chance as Lindenwood put nine shots on net in the opening period.
“I love getting a Grade A [chance] early, when I stop it,” Davis said. “It just makes me feel like I’m in the game and ready for anything.”
He got tested again early in the third period, but didn’t have the same success. A goal 22 seconds in trimmed DU’s lead to one and the tying goal came with just under seven and a half minutes to play.
Thanks to captain Justin Lee netting the game-winner in the final minutes, he’ll still get credit for the win on Saturday and that’s the most important thing. But he knows he’s going to have to be better for the coaching staff to trust him next season when he’ll have the chance to compete for the starting spot.
“You’ve gotta continue to keep your head stable as much as possible,” Davis said. “It’s never easy in college hockey, but you just gotta work to tune everything out. I had a couple bad breaks there, but I also need to be there to stop a couple of those goals. If I wanna win and beat good, ranked teams, I have to be able to be there for those goals.”
Barring injury, Davis will likely be watching from the bench as the Pioneers make another run at a national championship. Chrona has really solidified himself as one of the top college goalies in the country throughout the calendar year, and Davis has gotten a firsthand look at why that’s happened.
“He’s a professional at the rink. He’s a professional every day and it’s been really good for me to watch him and see how he conducts himself,” Davis said.
At this time a year from now, there’s a good chance it’s Davis who’s regularly starting both games in a single weekend and although he would’ve liked for a better performance Saturday, there’s no way to replicate the feeling of being counted on between the pipes for one of the top teams in the country.
“It’s always good to get this experience under your belt,” Davis said. “Tonight wasn’t the prettiest, but the two wins is all that matters.”