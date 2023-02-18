Denver couldn’t get Jack Devine on the ice enough in the third period Saturday night against Minnesota Duluth.

The Florida Panthers pick was the 221st of 225 players in this past year’s NHL Draft after playing his entire freshman season at the age of 18 for the national champions.

His sophomore season hasn’t been as productive as maybe he was expecting, but Devine is coming into his own at the perfect time and he just delivered a performance over two days that may earn him NCHC Forward of the Week honors.

Devine tallied 7 points across the two-game split against Minnesota Duluth this weekend at Magness Arena and has become a player the Pioneers can’t afford to have off the ice in key moments.

“I’ve loved his game the whole season; he just hasn’t been getting rewarded on the score sheet,” senior defenseman Kyle Mayhew said. “Now it’s coming to fruition, and he’s making great plays, great reads. He’s one of the best playmakers I’ve ever had on my team, so it’s great to see him getting rewarded.”

After two pretty goals and an assist in the win on Friday, he followed it up by cleaning up in front for another goal and delivering three assists in the failed comeback effort on Saturday night.

He’s bounced all over the lineup after finding himself playing on a really productive second line to end last season, but seems to have found a home alongside Massimo Rizzo and Tristan Broz on the top line over the past few weeks.

“I think they’re really good players,” Devine said. “It’s one of those things where, when they have the puck, I just try to get open for them because I know they can find me. I think it’s just continuing to build chemistry, and I look forward to playing with them the rest of the year.”

It’s hard to imagine that trio not sticking together going forward, and it’s not just because of Devine’s own playmaking abilities.

“I think you’ve gotta find your role on the team and stick to who you are as a player,” Devine said. “For me, when I’m moving my feet and getting on the forecheck, that’s kinda part of my game. From last year, just the experience of playing up and down the lineup, I think I’m pretty versatile. Whatever role the coaches give me, I’m going to try to execute that.”

Devine found Rizzo twice in the frantic third period on Saturday night as DU nearly rallied from a 5-2 deficit after two periods of play.

After a few weekends in a row of nearly perfect hockey that led to a five-game win streak, it wasn’t surprising to see them get out-worked by a well-coached Duluth team in the first period.

Mike Benning scored on the power play in the opening minute of the third period for his second goal of the weekend and Rizzo’s first of two goals came a few minutes later, but DU just couldn’t quite get even on a night that it also allowed three power play goals.

“I think it was nice to see,” Mayhew said of the rally. “It shows we’re never out of a hockey game. I just loved the way we turned around, but you just can’t put yourself in that position and expect to win hockey games.”

The Pioneers hold a 5-point lead over Western Michigan in the NCHC standings, and that’s exactly who they face next weekend with a chance to clinch the Penrose Cup. All they need is 4 points from the two games in Kalamazoo, but that’s easier said than done.

“It’s a pretty hostile environment, but we’re always up to play there,” Mayhew said.

Despite the sour end to this weekend, there’s no lack of confidence in the DU dressing room.

“We know we’re the best team in the country,” said Rizzo, “and if we play our game, we can beat anyone.”