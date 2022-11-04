They really did it.
I wasn’t sure if they would, but the College Football Playoff committee actually put Tennessee at No. 1 in the first rankings of the season.
There are six 8-0 teams in college football and the Volunteers have by far the best resumé. They have arguably the best win of any team in the country with the dramatic upset of Alabama earlier in the season. Oh, and they just knocked off Kentucky last week and also have road wins over ranked opponents LSU and Pitt.
Now, if they’re able to go into Athens this weekend and defeat the defending champs, the Vols should be a shoe-in for the playoff, even if they went on to lose the SEC title game in a rematch against Alabama.
Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt are as lethal a QB-WR combo in the country right now and have Knoxville dreaming of them hoisting trophies into the air in the coming months, but yet I’m somehow still surprised they’re the No. 1 team in the country.
I thought Ohio State would come in at the top spot, especially after their incredible fourth-quarter performance in the road win against Penn State last week. The Buckeyes were trailing 21-16 with just under 10 minutes to go and were somehow leading 44-24 about seven minutes later. J.T. Tuimoloau is living up to his billing as the top high school player in the country from a few years ago and put in a defensive performance for the ages, but the story for this Ohio State team is the offense.
C.J. Stroud had his Heisman moment with 354 passing yards and a touchdown in that win, but Marvin Harrison Jr. is emerging as maybe the top wide receiver in the country and had 10 catches for 185 yards last week.
Ohio State still has its biggest test of the season coming up in a few weeks when it hosts No. 5 Michigan, who I think should be ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 4 at this point. And even if my eyes tell me that the Buckeyes just might be the best team in the country, there’s still no justification for putting them over Tennessee.
The one other team I want to bring up is TCU. It’s pretty clear there are six teams that stand above the rest at this point — Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Clemson and Alabama. But don’t overlook the No. 7 Horned Frogs, who I got to watch in Week 1 against Colorado and have yet to lose this season. Sonny Dykes would be a shoe-in for coach of the year if Josh Heupel wasn’t leading the Vols to this renaissance season, but his TCU team could find itself right in contention for that fourth and final spot if they can keep winning and just one team slips up in a game it's supposed to win.
This week’s 5 Games to Watch
No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (1:30 p.m., CBS)
Do any other games matter this week? The winner of this game has a clear path to the SEC title game and the playoff (even with a loss in that championship game). Tennessee has already gone on the road and beaten an LSU team that’s looking better and better each week, but knocking off the defending champs in Athens is a whole other ball game.
Air Force vs. Army (9:30 a.m., CBS)
Even if this game starts early in the morning, any time two academies square off it’s worth tuning in, especially after last year’s game. Army won in dramatic fashion in overtime and Air Force is not just looking to avenge that loss, but also get back on track for this season following the loss to Boise State two weeks ago.
No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU (5 p.m., ESPN)
While Tennessee-Georgia is a game that could decide the SEC East, Alabama and LSU will square off in a game that very well may decide the SEC West. All eyes will be on the two quarterbacks — Alabama’s Bryce Young and LSU’s Jayden Daniels — but Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs is an electric player and could be in for a big day.
No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame (5:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock)
Notre Dame picked up its best win under first-year coach Marcus Freeman last weekend, knocking off a good Syracuse team on the road. Now the Fighting Irish are back home with a chance to play spoiler against a Clemson team that looks to have a clear path to another playoff berth.
No. 24 Texas at No. 17 Kansas State (5:30 p.m., FS1)
Kansas State’s 48-0 blowout win over Oklahoma State was the most surprising result last Saturday. The Wildcats are good, but even with their backup QB, they beat down an Oklahoma State that was still clinging to hope in the Big 12. Now K-State faces a team in Texas that is coming off a bye, but lost to that same Oklahoma State team in its last time out.
King’s Heisman Watchlist
Each week throughout the season, I’ll update who I think are the top 5 Heisman candidates. Here’s my list heading into Week 10 of the season:
1. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Tennessee was in such control against Kentucky that Hooker only needed to throw the ball 25 times, yet he still had 19 completions and four total touchdowns in the game. He’s already had his Heisman moment against Alabama and if he’s able to lead the Vols to an epic win over Georgia this week, just give him the trophy right then and there.
2. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Ohio State faced its biggest test of the season last week on the road against Penn State and Stroud helped the Buckeyes pass with flying colors. He had another 354 passing yards as the offense was able to take over when it counted in the fourth quarter against the Nittany Lions.
3. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
The story of the Michigan-Michigan State game last weekend had more to do with what happened in the tunnel after the game than what happened on the field during it. But that probably had to do with the fact that Corum’s 177 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns led the Wolverines to a 29-7 win over their in-state rival.
4. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
The Tar Heels have themselves a quarterback, folks. Even after Sam Howell left for the NFL, North Carolina is 7-1 and Maye, the younger brother of recent UNC hoops player Luke Maye, is looking like a future NFL QB in his own right. He had 388 passing yards and five touchdowns in a win over Pitt last week and should be a player to watch in the final weeks of the season.
5. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
College football fans in Colorado can head on out to Boulder this Saturday when Nix and Oregon come to Folsom Field. The Ducks are favored by over 30 points and you can expect a lot of points coming from Oregon’s No. 10, who accounted for all 7 touchdowns last week against Cal.
Where you can watch
There’s no shortage of great bars to watch college football in Denver. Here’s our pick for this week:
Park Burger — RiNo (2615 Walnut St.): The home for Georgia fans in Denver, join them for a great burger and enjoy the game of the year against Tennessee.