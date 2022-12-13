GOLDEN — To the college football world, John Matocha is the offensive player of the year and a shoo-in for the Harlon Hill trophy, the Heisman of NCAA Division II.
To his classmates at Colorado School of Mines, he's the guy in their computer science class who made a bot for the game "RuneScape" as his final exam. Even his professor, who called his project one of the most entertaining in the class, had no clue he was a legitimate football star.
"I don't necessarily have a spot to bring it up in class," Matocha said just minutes before he boarded a bus to the Division II national championship. "I'm there for school too. I got my grade back from that. It was good so I'm happy."
With exams over, most of the campus has cleared out. By the time they return, Matocha could be a celebrity all over campus.
On Saturday, Matocha leads Mines (13-2) against Ferris State (13-1) into the Division II national championship. It's the first appearance in the team's 131-year history, and Matocha will get the chance to win the title in his home state with a herd of family and friends in attendance.
Matocha is from Magnolia, Texas, about a 3-hour drive from where the game will be played in McKinney.
"Honestly, I'll take a national championship in any state," he said.
Matocha has been a standout — and in Harlon Hill talks — since his freshman year. He threw for 2,825 and 3,105 yards in his first and second seasons, respectfully, but this season has been another level. His season total stands at 4,570 heading into Saturday, including the 371 yards he threw on Dec. 10 as the Mines clinched their championship berth on their home turf.
"I've grown up a lot," said Matocha, who plans to return next year. "I think just the connection I have with my teammates has developed. With my coaches, just the trust that we've built up and the culture we have at Mines has just grown significantly."
The winner of the Harlon Hill will be announced on Dec. 16, the night before the big game.
"Don't make the mistake and not give him this trophy," coach Brandon Moore said. "He's lit college football up in every category. The kids made some dynamic plays and some outstanding plays, some special plays that I don't think anyone else in the country has done."
And how does Matocha plan to celebrate if he wins the award? By taking his teammates to dinner, of course.
"I would not be able to do anything I do without the five guys in front of me, my wide receivers and running back," he said. "They helped me out so much and make my life so much easier. It's more credit to them than to me."