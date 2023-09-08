Where the good news shines

MSU Denver forward Aaron Biggerstaff has been named the offensive player of the week for men's soccer by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Biggerstaff led all RMAC players with seven points and shared the league lead with three goals as MSU Denver went 1-1, defeating St. Cloud State (Minn.) 9-0 after a season-opening 3-1 loss at Fort Hays State (Kan.).

He scored two goals in the first 12:05 and added an assist just under 9 minutes later, providing an early spark in the Sunday win. He also scored MSU Denver's only goal in a loss at Fort Hays State.

MSU Denver (1-1) played at Lubbock (Texas) Christian Thursday, though results were not made available by press time. The Roadrunners play Saturday at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas.

